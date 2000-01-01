Join us for great music, photography, food and fun during three Saturdays in the park at the Annenberg Space for Photography.
And while you are there, make sure to check out GENERATION WEALTH by Lauren Greenfield, the museum’s current exhibition.
SOUND IN FOCUS welcomes all ages and admission is FREE, but RSVP is required.
The Annenberg Space for Photography is located in Century Park, a true urban oasis in the heart of West Los Angeles. Set on four lush green acres and surrounded by glassy architectural towers, the landscape sets the tone for unforgettable summer nights in the city.
The Annenberg Space for Photography
2000 Avenue of the Stars
Century City, Los Angeles
Due to the high volume of concert goers, please consider your transportation options carefully.
A variety of bus lines service the area. For detailed information, use the Metro Trip Planner.
After 2:30pm, self-parking in the underground garage at the Annenberg Space for Photography is a flat rate of $1 upon entry - CASH ONLY. Ticket is required for exit. A lost ticket will be charged $15. The parking structure closes at midnight.
You can enter the parking lot through the following points:
If the underground parking is closed when you arrive, then the event is at capacity and no other attendees will be admitted.
Prompt arrival is encouraged as entry is granted on a first-come, first-served basis until we reach capacity. You may begin lining up at 3pm.
RSVP does not guarantee entry.
One wristband per person will be distributed at check-in and there will be no in and out privileges.
Email us at annenberg@kcrw.org.
KCRW and the Annenberg Foundation take over the Annenberg Space for Photography three Saturdays in July.
July 15, 22 and 29.
Doors open at 5pm. Prompt arrival is encouraged as entry is granted on a first-come, first-served basis, until we reach capacity. You may begin lining up at 3pm. RSVP does not guarantee entry. If you choose to arrive later, check out KCRW on Twitter or listen to KCRW 89.9 to check on capacity status. We will also alert people via email when we can no longer accommodate more guests.
There will be no in and out privileges.
GENERATION WEALTH by Lauren Greenfield examines the influence of affluence over the last 25 years, illustrating the globalization of materialism, celebrity culture and social status. This timely, thought-provoking collection explores how “keeping up with the Joneses” has become Keeping Up with the Kardashians, magnifying the aspirational gap between what we want and what we can afford. The exhibit is not about the rich, but the pervasive desire for more.
Lauren Greenfield is an internationally acclaimed, Emmy Award®-winning filmmaker and photographer who is considered a preeminent chronicler of consumerism, youth culture and gender identity. Her third collaboration with the Annenberg Space for Photography and first solo show, this exhibit is a revelatory cultural exploration that presents 195 color-saturated prints, 42 riveting first-person interviews and the accompanying multimedia projections and short films.
KCRW creates and curates a unique mix of content centered around music discovery, NPR news, cultural exploration and informed public affairs. We are driven by the spirit of LA and deliver in innovative ways -- on the radio, digitally and in person -- to diverse, curious communities around the corner and around the world. A community service of Santa Monica College, KCRW can be found on the air in LA, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Mojave, Palm Springs, and via five KCRW-developed smart phone apps and online at KCRW.com
The Annenberg Foundation is a family foundation that provides funding and support to nonprofit organizations in the United States and globally. Since 1989, it has generously funded programs in education and youth development; arts, culture and humanities; civic and community life; health and human services; and animal services and the environment. In addition, the Foundation and its Board of Directors are directly involved in the community with innovative projects that further its mission of advancing a better tomorrow through visionary leadership today. Among them are Annenberg Alchemy, Annenberg Learner, Annenberg Space for Photography, explore, GRoW@Annenberg and the Metabolic Studio. The Foundation encourages the development of effective ways to communicate by sharing ideas and knowledge.
The Annenberg Space for Photography is a cultural destination dedicated to exhibiting both digital and print photography in an intimate environment. The space features state-of-the-art, high-definition digital technology as well as traditional prints by some of the world's most renowned photographers and a selection of emerging photographic talents as well. The venue, an initiative of the Annenberg Foundation and its trustees, is the first solely photographic cultural destination in the Los Angeles area, and it creates a new paradigm in the world of photography.
RSVP FOR JULY 15
Miguel
Gabriel Garzón-Montano
DJ Stretch Armstrong
+ KCRW Host Anthony Valadez
Don't see the form? Click here.
RSVP FOR JULY 22
Paul Oakenfold
Mondo Cozmo
Lo Moon
+ KCRW DJ Jason Bentley
Don't see the form? Click here.
RSVP FOR JULY 29
Rodrigo y Gabriela
Natalia Lafourcade
+ KCRW DJ José Galván
Don't see the form? Click here.