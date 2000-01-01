KCRW and The Annenberg Foundation Present
Jul 15 • Jul 22 • Jul 29
Free & All Ages • at the: Annenberg Space for Photography
Jul 15 Miguel Gabriel Garzón-Montano DJ Stretch Armstrong + KCRW Host Anthony Valadez
Jul 22 Paul Oakenfold Mondo Cozmo Lo Moon + KCRW DJ Jason Bentley
Jul 29 Rodrigo y Gabriela Natalia Lafourcade + KCRW DJ José Galván
Join us for great music, photography, food and fun during three Saturdays in the park at the Annenberg Space for Photography.

And while you are there, make sure to check out GENERATION WEALTH by Lauren Greenfield, the museum’s current exhibition.

SOUND IN FOCUS welcomes all ages and admission is FREE, but RSVP is required.

Getting There

The Annenberg Space for Photography

The Annenberg Space for Photography is located in Century Park, a true urban oasis in the heart of West Los Angeles. Set on four lush green acres and surrounded by glassy architectural towers, the landscape sets the tone for unforgettable summer nights in the city.

The Annenberg Space for Photography
2000 Avenue of the Stars
Century City, Los Angeles

Due to the high volume of concert goers, please consider your transportation options carefully.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

A variety of bus lines service the area. For detailed information, use the Metro Trip Planner.

PARKING

After 2:30pm, self-parking in the underground garage at the Annenberg Space for Photography is a flat rate of $1 upon entry - CASH ONLY. Ticket is required for exit. A lost ticket will be charged $15. The parking structure closes at midnight.

You can enter the parking lot through the following points:

  • Olympic Blvd. (just west of Century Park East.)
  • Century Park East (just north of Olympic Blvd.)
  • Constellation Blvd. (Access to Constellation Blvd. is from Avenue of the Stars only. Constellation will be closed at Century Park East.)

If the underground parking is closed when you arrive, then the event is at capacity and no other attendees will be admitted.

PROMPT ARRIVAL IS ENCOURAGED

Prompt arrival is encouraged as entry is granted on a first-come, first-served basis until we reach capacity. You may begin lining up at 3pm.

RSVP does not guarantee entry.

3pm:
Line-up begins
No assembly allowed before 3pm
5pm:
Doors open with KCRW DJ spinning
Annenberg Space for Photography opens
7pm:
Live music begins
10pm:
Concert ends
11pm:
Annenberg Space for Photography closes
12am:
Parking garage closes

One wristband per person will be distributed at check-in and there will be no in and out privileges.

Your Experience

FREE AND ALL AGES WELCOME

STAY CONNECTED

  • Be sure to listen to KCRW 89.9 and follow KCRW on Twitter for real time updates on capacity the day of the show.
  • Additionally, look for an email from KCRW on the Wednesday before the show. It will be full of information to help your concert experience go smoothly.

FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions »

CONTACT US

Email us at annenberg@kcrw.org.

Set Times

KCRW and the Annenberg Foundation take over the Annenberg Space for Photography three Saturdays in July.

July 15, 22 and 29.

Doors open at 5pm. Prompt arrival is encouraged as entry is granted on a first-come, first-served basis, until we reach capacity. You may begin lining up at 3pm. RSVP does not guarantee entry. If you choose to arrive later, check out KCRW on Twitter or listen to KCRW 89.9 to check on capacity status. We will also alert people via email when we can no longer accommodate more guests.

There will be no in and out privileges.

Visit the Exhibition

GENERATION WEALTH by Lauren Greenfield examines the influence of affluence over the last 25 years, illustrating the globalization of materialism, celebrity culture and social status. This timely, thought-provoking collection explores how “keeping up with the Joneses” has become Keeping Up with the Kardashians, magnifying the aspirational gap between what we want and what we can afford. The exhibit is not about the rich, but the pervasive desire for more.

Lauren Greenfield is an internationally acclaimed, Emmy Award®-winning filmmaker and photographer who is considered a preeminent chronicler of consumerism, youth culture and gender identity. Her third collaboration with the Annenberg Space for Photography and first solo show, this exhibit is a revelatory cultural exploration that presents 195 color-saturated prints, 42 riveting first-person interviews and the accompanying multimedia projections and short films.

LEARN MORE »

About Us

KCRW

KCRW creates and curates a unique mix of content centered around music discovery, NPR news, cultural exploration and informed public affairs. We are driven by the spirit of LA and deliver in innovative ways -- on the radio, digitally and in person -- to diverse, curious communities around the corner and around the world. A community service of Santa Monica College, KCRW can be found on the air in LA, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Mojave, Palm Springs, and via five KCRW-developed smart phone apps and online at KCRW.com

The Annenberg Foundation

The Annenberg Foundation is a family foundation that provides funding and support to nonprofit organizations in the United States and globally. Since 1989, it has generously funded programs in education and youth development; arts, culture and humanities; civic and community life; health and human services; and animal services and the environment. In addition, the Foundation and its Board of Directors are directly involved in the community with innovative projects that further its mission of advancing a better tomorrow through visionary leadership today. Among them are Annenberg Alchemy, Annenberg Learner, Annenberg Space for Photography, explore, GRoW@Annenberg and the Metabolic Studio. The Foundation encourages the development of effective ways to communicate by sharing ideas and knowledge.

Annenberg Space for Photography

ABOUT THE EXHIBITION

LEARN MORE »

ABOUT THE ANNENBERG SPACE FOR PHOTOGRAPHY

The Annenberg Space for Photography is a cultural destination dedicated to exhibiting both digital and print photography in an intimate environment. The space features state-of-the-art, high-definition digital technology as well as traditional prints by some of the world's most renowned photographers and a selection of emerging photographic talents as well. The venue, an initiative of the Annenberg Foundation and its trustees, is the first solely photographic cultural destination in the Los Angeles area, and it creates a new paradigm in the world of photography.

LEARN MORE »